Sheriff’s Office: Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday

TOWN OF CLEAR CREEK (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The investigation of a body found in a ditch in rural Eau Claire County is now a homicide investigation, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said the victim is a 46-year-old man from the Eau Claire area, who was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek in Eau Claire County Thursday morning.

The man’s body was found in the ditch along Mallard Road north of foster and east of the St. Raymond Parish church. The Sheriff’s Office said that there is still no reason to believe there is any danger to the public, according to the release.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a report was called in around 11:03 a.m. Thursday, June 16 from someone who saw a body in the ditch on Mallard Road. Deputies said Thursday that based on the evidence at the scene, it appeared to be a targeted and isolated incident and that there is no reason to believe the public is in danger. The Sheriff’s Office said that if you’ve been in that area recently to call them with information.

“If the public has been driving in that area and noticed anything suspicious, that information would be useful to us,” Lt. Dustin Walters of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. “They could give us a call.”

The name of the man found dead has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number for the Sheriff’s Office at 715-839-4709. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Eau Claire County Crimestoppers at 715-874-TIPS or online at eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

