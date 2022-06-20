SportScene 13 for Sunday, June 19th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Brewers topped the Reds today for their third straight win, and first series win since they last battled Cincinnati.

Bolstered by great defense from the likes of Andrew McCutchen, and two-run home runs by both Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe, Milwaukee is on its first 3+ game win streak of the month of June.

Over in the final round of the PGA tour, it was a two man dance for the crown as the leaders entering Sunday, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick, went down to the wire.

The play-partners kept pace with great putting through 14, but 15 saw a tremendous shot from the thick Brookline weeds by Fitzpatrick, splashing green and the lead-taking birdie putt.

Zalatoris had multiple chances to level the score on the final two holes, but his normally reliable putting game came up short, quite literally on the 17th hole. With one final birdie opportunity to necessitate a playoff, Zalatoris pushed it just wide after a beautiful run, clinching the 2022 US Open Title for the Brit, Matt Fitzpatrick.

