Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Sunday, June 19th, 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick after clinching the 2022 US Open Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick after clinching the 2022 US Open Championship(WEAU)
By JD Danielson
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Brewers topped the Reds today for their third straight win, and first series win since they last battled Cincinnati.

Bolstered by great defense from the likes of Andrew McCutchen, and two-run home runs by both Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe, Milwaukee is on its first 3+ game win streak of the month of June.

Over in the final round of the PGA tour, it was a two man dance for the crown as the leaders entering Sunday, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick, went down to the wire.

The play-partners kept pace with great putting through 14, but 15 saw a tremendous shot from the thick Brookline weeds by Fitzpatrick, splashing green and the lead-taking birdie putt.

Zalatoris had multiple chances to level the score on the final two holes, but his normally reliable putting game came up short, quite literally on the 17th hole. With one final birdie opportunity to necessitate a playoff, Zalatoris pushed it just wide after a beautiful run, clinching the 2022 US Open Title for the Brit, Matt Fitzpatrick.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
1 dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Dunn County
Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek is facing a charge of...
Woman accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County
With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
DOJ: Missing Waupaca Co. man found dead
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Express suffered another comeback loss against the Loggers
SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 18th 2022
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run...
Brewers DFA two-time All-Star OF Cain as he reaches 10 years
The Express take on the Loggers.
SportScene 13 for Friday, June 17th
Regis wins the division 4 state title.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, June 16th