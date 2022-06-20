Advertisement

Two women hurt skydiving in Racine County

Authorities say two women suffered serious injuries while skydiving in Racine County
Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two women suffered serious injuries while skydiving in Racine County on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called to Skydive Midwest, a skydiving facility in the village of Yorkville, around 1:40 p.m., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

A 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago were tandem skydiving, the sheriff's office said. Their parachute deployed but they lost control about 20 or 30 feet from the ground and crashed.

Both women sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to trauma centers.

According to Skydive Midwest’s website, in tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of at least 120 mph as they approach the earth.

Most Read

With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin
No one hurt after house fire in Eau Claire
According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
1 dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Dunn County
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in...
One person hurt in crash Sunday morning in Eau Claire
Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek is facing a charge of...
Woman accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County

Latest News

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido (3) tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe during the...
Canha, Plummer help Mets to 5-4 comeback win over Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Burnes, Adames lead Brewers to 10-2 rout of Mets
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt
FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15,...
GOP governor candidate Michels opposes same-sex marriage