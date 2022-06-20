Advertisement

UW Health trial confirmed safety of COVID-19 vaccine for younger children

We talked with Dr. Bill Hartman, who was part of the only clinical trial in our state for the COVID-19 vaccine in this young age group
Children under 5 are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines
Children under 5 are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines(WKYT)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Children as young as 6 months old are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Wisconsin is expected to start receiving the doses early next week. This recommendation makes COVID-19 vaccines available to almost 295,000 more children in Wisconsin.

Dr. Bill Hartman at U.W. Health was part of the only clinical trial in our state for the COVID-19 vaccine in this young age group.

He says the first thing parents should know is that these vaccines are safe.

He says approval followed months of closely monitoring trial participants and gathering and submitting data -- the same data recently approved by the FDA and now CDC to give these shots the green light.

Because both Pfizer and Moderna were given emergency-use authorization at the same time, parents can choose which vaccine to give their kids. Officials say both prevent serious disease, hospitalization and death.

The main differences are dose size and timeframe. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series which are a tenth of the adult dosage. If parents started the series next week, it would be at least mid-September before a child is considered fully vaccinated.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series, about a fourth of the adult dose. If that first dose were given next week, a child would be fully vaccinated by mid-August, just in time for the start of school.

But no matter which shot you discuss with your pediatrician, or if your child had a previous infection, Dr. Hartman says you should not hesitate to have your child vaccinated.

“While most have mild cases, it’s not a benign virus in children. Children can still develop long COVID in the under-5 group. Over 450 Kids have died of COVID-19 here in the United States. And so the notion that COVID doesn’t affect kids, it’s really a false notion,” said Hartman.

Hartman says the COVID-19 vaccines can be given with other childhood vaccinations.

If you have any questions, he says talk to your kid’s pediatrician.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin
A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
No one hurt after house fire in Eau Claire
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in...
One person hurt in crash Sunday morning in Eau Claire
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon.
2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday

Latest News

Healthcare Workforce Training Institute
New program seeks to fill health care worker shortage
Handling the heat in hot temperatures
How to handle the upcoming heat spell
Recall Alert generic image
Supermom’s Kitchen ready-to-eat salads recalled due to Listeria concerns
Average number of COVID-19 cases ticks back up to pre-Memorial Day levels