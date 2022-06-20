UW Health trial confirmed safety of COVID-19 vaccine for younger children

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Children as young as 6 months old are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Wisconsin is expected to start receiving the doses early next week. This recommendation makes COVID-19 vaccines available to almost 295,000 more children in Wisconsin.

Dr. Bill Hartman at U.W. Health was part of the only clinical trial in our state for the COVID-19 vaccine in this young age group.

He says the first thing parents should know is that these vaccines are safe.

He says approval followed months of closely monitoring trial participants and gathering and submitting data -- the same data recently approved by the FDA and now CDC to give these shots the green light.

Because both Pfizer and Moderna were given emergency-use authorization at the same time, parents can choose which vaccine to give their kids. Officials say both prevent serious disease, hospitalization and death.

The main differences are dose size and timeframe. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series which are a tenth of the adult dosage. If parents started the series next week, it would be at least mid-September before a child is considered fully vaccinated.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series, about a fourth of the adult dose. If that first dose were given next week, a child would be fully vaccinated by mid-August, just in time for the start of school.

But no matter which shot you discuss with your pediatrician, or if your child had a previous infection, Dr. Hartman says you should not hesitate to have your child vaccinated.

“While most have mild cases, it’s not a benign virus in children. Children can still develop long COVID in the under-5 group. Over 450 Kids have died of COVID-19 here in the United States. And so the notion that COVID doesn’t affect kids, it’s really a false notion,” said Hartman.

Hartman says the COVID-19 vaccines can be given with other childhood vaccinations.

If you have any questions, he says talk to your kid’s pediatrician.

