Village of Chaseburg Celebrates 100th Anniversary

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WEAU) - The Village of Chaseburg is one of the smallest communities in Vernon County, but it’s celebrating a big milestone this year.

Chaseburg was established in 1922, so 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of its founding, leading the community to come together for food, fun, and festivities over the weekend.

With a population of just over 200, Chaseburg is a tight-knit community that has deep roots for people like Emily Wicker.

“Chaseburg has always been home, my mother was born here, and we all know each other,” Wicker said. “We’ve known each other’s parents, grandparents, kids, and people are really here for each other in good times and tough times.”

Many of the difficult times Wicker alluded to have been caused by mother nature, which Joe Berra was witnessed first-hand since moving to Chaseburg in 1960.

“We’ve gone through several floods throughout the years,” Berra said. “2007 and 2008 took out the lower part of our town, we lost a lot of businesses, a lot of families had to relocate.”

Major floods could have wiped out a small community like Chaseburg, but Village Board member Barb Frahm says the resilient community was able to put itself back together.

“I think for a lot of people, it would have been easy to pack up and leave, but nobody did that by choice,” Frahm recalled. “Everyone just comes together, we all want to be here, and we all want to take care of each other.”

Now that Chaseburg has made it to 100 years, community leaders are focused on growing the village for another century.

One of the ways to do that is by bolstering the local economy, which lifelong resident Natasha Olerud and her husband have been doing since taking over Codgers bar last summer.

“It’s just really nice to see, you know, small town little girl to small town big girl now owning a business,” Olerud expressed. “It’s great to see those familiar faces all the time, and always knowing that the community is here to support us.”

Frahm believes providing similar opportunities will help ensure the future of Chaseburg.

“We’re trying to bring in new, smaller businesses just to kind of beef up the area a little bit and have that draw to the area,” Frahm explained. “We don’t want to see those young kids growing up wanting to move away, we want them to continue to want to live here.”

As Chaseburg develops plans for continued growth, Frahm’s goal is to maintain the hometown feel that makes the village a special place to be.

