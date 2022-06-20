Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids area celebrates ‘Cranberry Blossom Festival’

A parade through the city was part of the final day of festivities
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - In late June, cranberries begin to blossom with pink flowers. In Wood County, one of Wisconsin’s highest-producing cranberry centers, the time of year is a cause for celebration.

This weekend marked Cranberry Blossom Festival in the Wisconsin Rapids area. The four-day celebration culminated with a busy Sunday of events including a parade, carnival and lawn mower races.

“It’s just a chance for everyone to get together to celebrate, not only cranberries but just our community and just being together doing fun family activities,” said Hannah Quick, Events and Marketing Director for the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration is centered around the tart fruit, as people understand just how important it is to the area.

“It is really embedded in so much of what the central Wisconsin area is all about so it’s just a chance for us to celebrate and we can’t do it enough,” said Quick.

The parade strolled through downtown Sunday afternoon. More than 40 floats participated in the nearly one-hour-long spectacle. Quick said there were so many people there, that several people arrived before she even did.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see all of the parade floats come by and to see the community members lined up along the streets,” said Quick. “We really work hard to provide these ‘Quality of life’ events and to see the community really enjoying them, that’s what it’s all about.”

Also taking place Sunday was the carnival, held at the Grand Rapids Lions Club. The Lions Club has been more than happy to share their more than 20 acres of land.

“The tourism bureau came to us and said, two years ago, ‘Can we go out here?’ and we said, ‘Well, absolutely,’ said Arne Nystrom, the club president.

The carnival has typical fair-style rides and food, as well as a chance to stop for a drink or meal at the Lions Club. The ever-popular lawn mower races are also a well-attended aspect of the day.

“Wisconsin Rapids, we’re really fortunate to have such an active community that wants to get out and participate and be involved,” said Quick. “We’ll keep having these events as long as they want to be a part of them.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin
No one hurt after house fire in Eau Claire
According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
1 dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Dunn County
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in...
One person hurt in crash Sunday morning in Eau Claire
Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek is facing a charge of...
Woman accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County

Latest News

An order was issued in May banning poultry at live events to help prevent the spread of avian...
Ban on poultry at live events lifted in Wisconsin
The City of Eau Claire said that rather than risking heat-related illness, passengers can enjoy...
Eau Claire Transit waives fares due to excessive heat
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (6/20/22)
RCU Sculpture
A Look Inside: RCU Sculpture (6/20/22)
"The river, the chevron pattern, and all those little nuances, somebody might not notice unless...
A Look Inside: RCU Sculpture