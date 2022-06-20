Wisconsin Rapids area celebrates ‘Cranberry Blossom Festival’

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - In late June, cranberries begin to blossom with pink flowers. In Wood County, one of Wisconsin’s highest-producing cranberry centers, the time of year is a cause for celebration.

This weekend marked Cranberry Blossom Festival in the Wisconsin Rapids area. The four-day celebration culminated with a busy Sunday of events including a parade, carnival and lawn mower races.

“It’s just a chance for everyone to get together to celebrate, not only cranberries but just our community and just being together doing fun family activities,” said Hannah Quick, Events and Marketing Director for the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration is centered around the tart fruit, as people understand just how important it is to the area.

“It is really embedded in so much of what the central Wisconsin area is all about so it’s just a chance for us to celebrate and we can’t do it enough,” said Quick.

The parade strolled through downtown Sunday afternoon. More than 40 floats participated in the nearly one-hour-long spectacle. Quick said there were so many people there, that several people arrived before she even did.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see all of the parade floats come by and to see the community members lined up along the streets,” said Quick. “We really work hard to provide these ‘Quality of life’ events and to see the community really enjoying them, that’s what it’s all about.”

Also taking place Sunday was the carnival, held at the Grand Rapids Lions Club. The Lions Club has been more than happy to share their more than 20 acres of land.

“The tourism bureau came to us and said, two years ago, ‘Can we go out here?’ and we said, ‘Well, absolutely,’ said Arne Nystrom, the club president.

The carnival has typical fair-style rides and food, as well as a chance to stop for a drink or meal at the Lions Club. The ever-popular lawn mower races are also a well-attended aspect of the day.

“Wisconsin Rapids, we’re really fortunate to have such an active community that wants to get out and participate and be involved,” said Quick. “We’ll keep having these events as long as they want to be a part of them.”

