Advertisement

Beyonce releases new single from upcoming album

Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For the first time in two years, Beyonce has released a new single.

The song, “Break My Soul,” was released Monday night initially only on Tidal, the streaming service co-owned by her husband Jay-Z, Variety said.

The single is expected to be featured on an upcoming album, “Renaissance,” which Billboard said will be released July 29.

The new album is expected to be a followup to 2016′s hit album “Lemonade.”

Since “Lemonade,” Beyonce has released a collaboration with Jay-Z, a live album, a “Lion King” soundtrack and had a song featured on the fil, “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Chippewa Falls Police take man into custody after chase Monday
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR are searching for a missing boater...
Search underway for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon.
2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept

Latest News

A man walks past a portion of the archive wall at the Bob Dylan Center, Thursday, May 5, 2022,...
US charitable giving hit record in 2021 but inflation looms
Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes at Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde mass school shooting: Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
White House COVID-19 response team to discuss vaccines for young children
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing