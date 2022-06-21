Chippewa County launches Crime Stoppers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new program is set up to help Chippewa County law enforcement solve crimes.

Monday was the official launch of Chippewa County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers works by taking in anonymous tips and protecting the people who submit those tips. The group is made up of eight volunteer members looking to keep their communities safe. The president of the group said this is one way for community members who want to help out.

“We have a great community here, but this is another way to expand on that, to get community involvement,” Scott Sullivan, Chippewa County Crime Stoppers President, said. “Up until today, there was just a call dispatch number that wasn’t manned.”

Sullivan said that instead of having tips sit in a queue for days, tips will be responded to almost immediately.

You can learn more about the organization at chippewacountycrimestoppers.org. To submit tips to Chippewa County Crime Stoppers, you can use the P3 app, submit a tip online, or call 715-944-3949.

