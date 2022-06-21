Evers approves culvert replacement project in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A culvert replacement project in Eau Claire County is set to soon be underway.

According to a media release by the Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $522,166 contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a culvert replacement project on US Highway 53 southeast of Eau Claire in the Town of Washington.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin July 5.

The media release by Wis. DOT says the culvert that carries Branch Otter Creek under US Highway 53 was built in 1930 and has “reached the end of its service life.”

The Wis. DOT says they plan to:

Replace the culvert.

Place new asphalt pavement over the replacement site.

Replace guardrail.

Wis. DOT in their media release says US Highway 53 “will be closed at the project site, and traffic will be detoured via I-94 and County HH. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.”

Construction is scheduled to be done in late Aug.

For more information you can visit the region’s 511 website here and the project’s 511 website here.

