Evers approves resurfacing, safety improvement project in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A resurfacing and safety improvement project in Dunn County is underway.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $2.3 million contract with prime contractor Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls for a resurfacing and safety improvement project on US Highway 12/ Wisconsin Highway 29 from 6th Street to 21st Street in Menomonie.

Work on the project has already begun. The Wis. DOT says in a media release this segment of Highway 12/Highway 29 sees a “high number of left-turn, rear-end crashes.”

In efforts to address this issue, the Wis. DOT says in their media release the project includes:

Milling the existing concrete road surface and overlaying it with asphalt.

Reducing the number of through lanes in each direction from two to one and adding a shared left-turn lane in the center of the road between both lanes.

Using the remaining width of the road between the through lane and outside curb for bike traffic and right-turning vehicles needing to decelerate outside of the through lane.

Closing the 5th Avenue East intersection with Highway 12/Highway 29 to allow for the development of the two-way, left-turn lane at the west end of the project.

Improving curb ramps where necessary.

Wis. DOT says during work, Highway 12/ Highway 29 will stay open to traffic, however, some “short-term” closures should be expected. Construction is scheduled to be done in Sept.

For more information you can visit the region’s 511 website here and the project’s 511 website here.

