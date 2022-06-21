Advertisement

La Crosse man dead after motorcycle crash in Monroe County

According to a media release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on June 20 around 7:00...
According to a media release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on June 20 around 7:00 p.m., authorities received a report of a motorcycle crash on State Highway 33 near Nebraska Avenue, in the Township of Portland.(WVVA News)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County Monday evening.

According to a media release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on June 20 around 7:00 p.m., authorities received a report of a motorcycle crash on State Highway 33 near Nebraska Avenue, in the Township of Portland.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release while investigating, deputies determined that 70-year-old James Misch of La Crosse was traveling west on Highway 33 when he lost control of his motorcycle. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled a short distance before Misch was ejected.

Due to injuries suffered, Misch was pronounced dead at the scene. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were the Cashton Police Department, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and Gundersen Air.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Chippewa Falls Police take man into custody after chase Monday
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR are searching for a missing boater...
Search underway for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon.
2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept

Latest News

Barron Co., WI
Autopsy: 3 people died of smoke inhalation in May house fire in Barron
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/21/22)
Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation