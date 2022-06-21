Preparations underway for the 35th Country Fest

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - This week, roughly 90 thousand people will be in Cadott for the 35th Country Fest.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean.

In 1987, the first Country Fest made its way to Wisconsin, and now, the festival is still a popular event where people come to enjoy themselves and some live music.

“I think that we really focus on the experience for the fans and making sure that it’s not always about the lineup, that they know that they’re always going to have a good time, good customer service and always take care of the fans,” Wade Asher, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals General Manager and Promoter, said.

Asher said there will be a lot have been a lot of changes to this year’s Country Fest.

“Our Budweiser stage, we doubled that in size. We raised the roof on it, doubled in size. We made out a better experience,” Asher said. “We made a bunch of stuff for our corporate guests, and then actually build a huge VIP kitchen, tore down the old one and a build a new VIP kitchen so that we can service our fans 50% faster than we’ve ever done in the past.”

Country Fest will also have some recognition for the fans who have attended from the beginning.

“You know, we have people that have been coming for all 35 years, you know, this year we’re honoring them,” Asher said. “We’re honoring people that have been coming for 25 years as well.

Jackie Holub works for the Chippewa Valley Music Festivals and grew up on the land used for Country Fest. Holub said it’s great seeing people having fun where she used to live.

“I think it’s amazing. I know when they started 35 years ago, I don’t think any of them ever envisioned where we would be today,” Holub said. “I know they didn’t.”

Asher said there are other exciting things in store that fans will have to wait and see.

“We have a lot of surprises in store that I can’t actually tell you, and there are surprises that are going to be for the fans and them seeing some pretty cool stuff,” Asher said.

More information on this year’s Country Fest can be found on the organization’s website.

