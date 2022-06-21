Advertisement

Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake enters second day

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for a missing 55-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing Sunday evening.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The search for a missing boater on Red Cedar Lake in Barron County enters its second day Tuesday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for a missing 55-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing Sunday evening.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the man’s boat was found on the shore Monday morning with nobody in it.

Monday’s search efforts focused on the northern and eastern parts of the lake, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. The Sheriff’s Department is asking people out on the lake to be aware of the search efforts and to operate with no wake near law enforcement watercraft during the search.

Nine boats will be on the water for the search, with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Shell Lake Fire Department also assisting in the search Tuesday. The Loch Lomond Beach Club on the eastern side of the lake is being used as the command post for the search.

Red Cedar Lake is located less than 10 miles northeast of Rice Lake in northern Barron County.

