Advertisement

State Dept confirms death of 2nd American in Ukraine war

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in Gorenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 6, 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is confirming the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine who is believed to be only the second American to have been killed in the conflict there.

The department said Tuesday that Stephen Zabielski had died in Ukraine and that it is in touch with his family to provide consular support and assistance. “Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further,” it said.

The department did not provide a date or the circumstances of his death but an obituary published in his hometown newspaper said Zabielski, 53, had died on May 15. The Recorder in Amsterdam, New York, where Zabielski had lived until 2018, said he had been killed while fighting in the village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine.

Zabielski is at least the second American to have been killed in combat in Ukraine. In late April, Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old former Marine from Tennessee was killed fighting in Ukraine.

In brief comments about Zabielski, the State Department reiterated longstanding advice it has given to Americans not to travel to Ukraine for any reason due to the fighting.

Ukrainian forces perform the task of disposing of unexploded munitions dropped across the region during Russian airstrikes. (CNN, National Guard of Ukraine)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Chippewa Falls Police take man into custody after chase Monday
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR are searching for a missing boater...
Search underway for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon.
2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pressured
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
A child was found wandering along the road after he was dropped off for summer camp at...
Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at North Carolina summer camp
FILE - Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba stands next to a photograph of late Chief Ralph Sturges at...
Biden to name 1st Native American US treasurer to head Mint