“What was Uniroyal?” premiere showing

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Uniroyal tire plant in Eau Claire closed for good on June 26, 1992. Now, 30 years later, an author and filmmaker wants to make sure people know the impact the plant had on Eau Claire and the surrounding area.

Dennis Miller’s film, “What was Uniroyal? The Rise and Decline of Eau Claire’s Titan 30 Years After” will be shown Sunday, June 26 at the Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire.

Doors open at 2 p.m. with the show at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here

