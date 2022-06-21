Advertisement

Wisconsin Lottery launches scratch-off ticket with Luke Combs

Luke Combs coming to New Orleans in September
(tcw-wafb)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Lottery is creating a scratch-off ticket that offers potential-winners more than just cash.

The ticket, which partners with country artist Luke Combs, offers participants a chance at a $10,000 top prize. The ticket offers three other winners a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, valued at over $21,000, for an exclusive Luke Combs concert in February 2024— concertgoers will also have the chance to win $10,000 to $500,000 in separate drawings at the concert.

The $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs lottery ticket will be exclusively offered at the 2022 Country Fest in Cadott that starts on Thursday, and offered throughout the state at all Lottery retailers on Friday.

“Wisconsin is full of Luke Combs fans so it makes sense we’re the first state to offer this scratch ticket and bonus drawing,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director, Cindy Polzin.

A bonus drawing will also be offered for nonwinners who mail in their tickets with personal information on the back to Living Lucky Drawing, PO Box 77094, Madison, WI 53707.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of...
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon.
2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday
No one hurt after house fire in Eau Claire
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in...
One person hurt in crash Sunday morning in Eau Claire

Latest News

Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors who diagnosed him with a one-in-a-million condition.
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (6/20/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (6/20/22)
Baseball coach thanks
Baseball Coach Thanks Doctors
LAX rally
La Crosse Teachers Rally for Fair Pay