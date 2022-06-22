2 people found dead in rural Vernon County identified

TOWN OF COON (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people found dead at a home in the Town of Coon Sunday.

According to a release, 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn and 48-year-old Rick Schermerhorn were found dead at a home on County Road P north of Westby and Coon Valley.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they received a 911 call at 8:47 p.m. on June 19 about a possible suicide. Deputies found Tina Schermerhorn dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Later, deputies found Rick Schermerhorn dead of multiple gunshot wounds. There is no ongoing danger to the public, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Vernon County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation. Coon Valley First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

