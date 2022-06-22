Advertisement

2 people found dead in rural Vernon County identified

Both people died from gunshot wounds, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said.
Both people died from gunshot wounds, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said.
Both people died from gunshot wounds, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF COON (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people found dead at a home in the Town of Coon Sunday.

According to a release, 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn and 48-year-old Rick Schermerhorn were found dead at a home on County Road P north of Westby and Coon Valley.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they received a 911 call at 8:47 p.m. on June 19 about a possible suicide. Deputies found Tina Schermerhorn dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Later, deputies found Rick Schermerhorn dead of multiple gunshot wounds. There is no ongoing danger to the public, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Vernon County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation. Coon Valley First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors who diagnosed him with a one-in-a-million condition.
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for a missing 55-year-old man...
Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake enters second day
A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Chippewa Falls Police take man into custody after chase Monday

Latest News

WCFW is being sold to Magnum Media pending FCC approval.
Chippewa Falls radio station being sold to Magnum Media
ROPES COURSE wrap
ROPES COURSE WRAP
ROPES COURSE 5:45
ROPES COURSE 5:45
ROPES COURSE 6:35
ROPES COURSE 6:35