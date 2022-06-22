Advertisement

Authorities seeking public’s help in finding 11-year-old girl

Ambrosia
Ambrosia(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old girl.

Eleven-year-old Ambrosia was seen near Bread & Butter Gas Station near Gaynor Ave in Wisconsin Rapids. She was wearing a black Kane Brown t-shirt, black shorts, black & red rafters hat and a colorful backpack.

If you know where she is or spot her please contact Wood County Dispatch at 715-421-8700.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors who diagnosed him with a one-in-a-million condition.
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for a missing 55-year-old man...
Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake enters second day
A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
Philip R. Novak
Suspect in custody in Eau Claire County homicide investigation

Latest News

According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-94 in St. Croix County
Party in the Park
Party in the Park (6/22/22)
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/22/22)