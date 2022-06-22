Chippewa Falls radio station being sold to Magnum Media

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls radio station is being sold to Magnum Media, according to a press release Wednesday.

WCFW, which broadcasts on 105.7 FM and on translator W256AE-FM at 99.1 FM, will join Magnum Media and its two dozen radio stations in Wisconsin pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

An application was filed with the FCC to sell the station. The seller, Bushland Radio Specialties, owned by Roland L. Bushland, founded the station on October 28, 1968. Bushland, who goes by Rollie, said that it was always his dream to own a radio station.

“I was able to accomplish it by building WCFW from the ground-up, putting it on the air on my wife Pat’s birthday,” Bushland said in a press release. “Pat and I have worked together for 54 years to make WCFW successful and a great part of the Chippewa Valley. Now is the right time to turn the station over.”

Bushland thanked the people who helped with the station over the years, including engineer Jon Zecherle and sports broadcasters Hayes Callaghan and Dave Hanson. They also thanked their loyal listeners and advertisers.

Dave Magnum, owner of Magnum Media, said that Bushland has been a part of Magnum Media’s operations since his company began.

“Rollie has played a role in our stations since my late wife, Lynn, and I started from scratch in 1991,” Magnum said in a press release. “Many of the parts we have needed over the years to keep our transmitters on the air have been purchased from Rollie’s store, Bushland Radio Specialties.”

Magnum Media currently operates 24 radio stations across Wisconsin, including eight in western Wisconsin in the Coulee Region.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.