Johnny Davis’ high school coach attending NBA Draft

Todd Fergot has been the Head Boys Basketball Coach at La Crosse Central High School for 18 years.
La Crosse Central Boys Basketball Coach Todd Fergot celebrating with his team after winning the...
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before he was picking up national attention at the University of Wisconsin- Madison, Johnny Davis was winning a state title and becoming the all-time leading scorer at La Crosse Central High School.

La Crosse Central Boys Basketball Coach, Todd Fergot, first met Johnny and his twin brother Jordan when they were four years old and attended a youth basketball camp at the high school.

“He is the most competitive player that I’ve been around,” Fergot said. “I mean he just never wants to lose it didn’t matter if it was practice, if it was a game, it didn’t matter who he was going against, the bigger the challenge the more excited he was and he would rise to that level.”

Fergot said during Johnny Davis’ breakout sophomore season at Wisconsin, he began having conversations with Davis and his family about the possibility of attending the 2022 NBA Draft.

“We said to the family we don’t want to get in the way,” Fergot said. “We just want to be there to be a part of it for him.”

Fergot, his wife and three kids made the road trip from Wisconsin to New York and will be inside the Barclays Center on Thursday night for the NBA Draft.

“We’re really excited,” Fergot said. “We take an annual family trip every year and this year we’re going to New York it’ll be fun.”

Fergot said he looks at each of his players as one of his sons, so this trip is just watching another boy going on to do great things.

“I think it’s really the entire La Crosse area and La Crosse community that takes pride in what Johnny’s accomplished,” Fergot said.

