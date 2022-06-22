Man arrested after scuffling with deputies at board meeting

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies scuffled with a man accused of disorderly conduct during a Kenosha County Board meeting, wrestled him to the floor and arrested him.

The county board was considering several agenda items Tuesday night, including a resolution to allow concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms into some Kenosha County buildings.

More than two dozen people who signed up to comment at the meeting were given five minutes each. The man said he planned to speak in opposition to the firearm resolution.

Sheriff's officials said the man became disorderly during his comments and was asked to step away from the podium by the board chairman.

He refused and two deputies approached him, grabbed his arms and struggled to bring him to the floor and arrest him, video showed.

At least one person in the meeting room shouted “let him speak” as the man was being handcuffed.

The supervisors adjourned following the man’s arrest.

