Advertisement

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies just days after regaining custody, police say

The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.
The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.(WLBT/Clinton Police Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A mother has been charged in the death of her infant at a Mississippi hotel just days after she regained custody of the child, police say.

The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.

Police said officers were called Tuesday morning to the Econo Lodge in Clinton, located about 10 miles west of Jackson. The hotel manager told police that around 10 a.m., he heard Luke screaming from inside a hotel room. Other neighbors also heard the screams and called 911.

Upon arriving, officers found a dead 2-month-old baby inside the room.

According to the hotel manager, five people had been living in the hotel room for a month and a half. The other children living in the hotel room have been placed with their grandmother.

Luke was previously charged with misdemeanor child neglect on June 7, authorities said. At some point between June 7 and June 21, when the infant died, the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services returned the children to her custody.

This case is still under investigation. Police did not release further details.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors who diagnosed him with a one-in-a-million condition.
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for a missing 55-year-old man...
Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake enters second day
A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
Philip R. Novak
Suspect in custody in Eau Claire County homicide investigation

Latest News

Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
The Uvalde investigation intensifies.
Uvalde investigation intensifies amid Senate gun deal
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
"Do it now. Do it today," President Joe Biden puts pressure on oil companies to lower prices at...
'Do it now': Biden asks gas companies to lower prices at the pump