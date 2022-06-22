New heights! Eagles View ropes course open for summer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Maybe you’ve eyed the complex ropes course on the UW Eau Claire campus, wondering what it would be like to climb among the clouds? Well, once again this summer, you can!

Eagles View Challenge Ropes Course is open each Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Al Wiberg, Assistant Director of Operations Recreation and Sport Operations at the university joins Hello Wisconsin Wednesday.

Individuals and families can reserve 2-hour time slots participating in activities 30 feet off the ground.

To register or learn more about the Ropes Course, see here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.