CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls is hosting the annual Party in the Park for families in the Chippewa Valley.

The party and food is free.

It’s Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverfront Park in downtown Chippewa falls. 1

FREE grilled hot dogs, live music, kids carnival & field games, face painting, animal balloons, 1919 Root Beer, shaved ice, & DOOR PRIZES!

More information

