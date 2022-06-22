Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-94 in St. Croix County

According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, around 10:57 p.m. on June 21 authorities received a report of a pedestrian that had been hit near mile marker one on I-94 eastbound near Hudson.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after being hit by a vehicle in St. Croix County Tuesday evening.

According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, around 10:57 p.m. on June 21 authorities received a report of a pedestrian that had been hit near mile marker one on I-94 eastbound near Hudson.

Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers and St. Croix County Deputies responded.

The media release by Wis. DOT says authorities arrived and determined that a pedestrian, who the media release notes was wearing dark colored clothing, was on the interstate and was hit by a pickup truck.

The pedestrian identified as 59-year-old Darryl Grimshaw of Wangaratta, Australia suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The driver of the vehicle identified as 45-year-old Tyler Ross of River Falls, Wis. was not reported hurt.

Assisting with the crash were St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Hudson Fire and EMS, and Hudson Police Department. Wis. State Patrol is investigating the crash.

