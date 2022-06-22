Advertisement

Pediatrician pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot of ex-husband

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19 by FBI agents. She is accused of trying to hire a person to murder her ex-husband.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A pediatrician in Kentucky pleaded not guilty to a murder-for-hire charge in which officials say she plotted to have her ex-husband killed.

Stephanie Russell was taken into custody by FBI agents on May 19, charged with commission of murder-for-hire, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Court records say Russell, a pediatrician who practiced in Louisville, contacted someone she believed she was hiring to murder her ex-husband. Russell agreed to pay the contact – who was an undercover FBI agent – $7,000 in exchange for the murder.

Documents say Russell placed $3,500 outside her medical office in a drop box as half of the payment. She agreed to pay the second half after her ex-husband was killed.

Russell was indicted during proceedings on Thursday. Her attorneys entered a not-guilty plea on the murder-for-hire charge.

A trial by jury is scheduled to take place in Louisville on Aug. 22.

