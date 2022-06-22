RCU remembers history with new office

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Eau Claire got a slight makeover Wednesday afternoon, as Royal Credit Union marked the opening of a new office with a ribbon cutting event.

This new building replaces the old downtown office. Local Artist, Dan Ingersoll, helped commemorate the new building and the credit union’s history with a unique sculpture.

The CEO of Royal Credit Union, Brandon Riechers, says paying tribute to history is an important part of the new building.

“It’s great to be opening a branch today that is within a mile of where this all started in a in our Uniroyal branch. Looking back on what’s happened since that time. This is really just the icing on the cake when you think about a gateway entrance to the downtown area,” Riechers said.

The new office also includes a Royal Credit Union History Exhibit with artifacts from Royal’s days at the former Uniroyal Tire Plant.

