Suspect in custody in Eau Claire County homicide investigation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect is in custody as the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting death of 46-year-old Eddie L. Banks, who was found in a ditch north of Foster June 16.

36-year-old Philip R. Novak was taken into custody around midnight Wednesday without incident, according to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

Novak is the only named suspect in the homicide investigation. Novak was found in Phillips in Price County, or over 80 miles northeast of where the body of Banks was discovered.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said they received several tips from the community and thanked people for providing them information leading to taking Novak into custody.

Banks died of an apparent gunshot wound and was found dead in a ditch on Mallard Road north of Foster and east of the St. Raymond Parish church in the town of Clear Creek. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a report was called in around 11:03 a.m. Thursday, June 16 from someone who saw a body in the ditch on Mallard Road. Deputies said Thursday that based on the evidence at the scene, it appeared to be a targeted and isolated incident and that there is no reason to believe the public is in danger. The Sheriff’s Office said that if you’ve been in that area recently to call them with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number for the Sheriff’s Office at 715-839-4709. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Eau Claire County Crimestoppers at 715-874-TIPS or online at eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

