Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in finding missing man

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in a social post via their Facebook Page, Derek Stawarz has been missing since June 14.

Stawarz was last seen in the area of Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour in Eau Claire County. There is currently a missing person report filed with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says Stawarz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red/orange t-shirt and was carrying a sweatshirt. He is 5′11″ 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. The vehicle he was driving was abandoned and recovered in Eau Claire County along with his cell phone, keys, and wallet.

If you have any information of where Stawarz may be, you are asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351

