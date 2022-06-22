Advertisement

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in finding missing man

Derek Stawarz
Derek Stawarz(COURTESY: TREMPEALEAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in a social post via their Facebook Page, Derek Stawarz has been missing since June 14.

Stawarz was last seen in the area of Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour in Eau Claire County. There is currently a missing person report filed with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says Stawarz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red/orange t-shirt and was carrying a sweatshirt. He is 5′11″ 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. The vehicle he was driving was abandoned and recovered in Eau Claire County along with his cell phone, keys, and wallet.

If you have any information of where Stawarz may be, you are asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors who diagnosed him with a one-in-a-million condition.
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for a missing 55-year-old man...
Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake enters second day
A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
Philip R. Novak
Suspect in custody in Eau Claire County homicide investigation

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Nestle Eau Claire
Union, Nestlé reach settlement on payment issue
A Neenah student was barred from wearing this shirt to school.
Appeals court rules in favor of students banned from wearing gun shirts to school
The final score of the game that day was Nats 8, Brewers 6, but John Clements was the real...
ER Nurse, EMT Save Fan Suffering Heart Attack at Nats Park