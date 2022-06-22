WCFW FM station sold to Magnum Media

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 54 years on the air in Chippewa Falls, WCFW FM radio station is being sold.

Magnum Media, a company with more than 20 radio stations across Wisconsin, is expected to buy the station pending FCC approval.

That will allow longtime founders and owners Rollie and Pat Bushland to finally have some time for themselves.

With WCFW, Rollie and Pat Bushland have provided adult contemporary music and high school sports coverage for over half a century.

With more and more small market stations aligning under one brand, however, Bushland decided on the present to make the sale.

“Well, the way the business climate is today for small outfits, the time is right,” he said.

Rollie and Pat started the station with rollie’s father, Roy, with the first broadcast in 1968. Much like its start, the station’s transfer won’t be immediate.

“This won’t happen overnight,” he said. “The FCC doesn’t work...BANG...like that. It takes months.”

The incoming owners, Magnum Media based out of La Crosse, have worked with the Bushlands for over 30 years, purchasing vital radio parts from Bushland Radio Specialties, Rollie’s business in Eau Claire. Vice president Reid Magnum spoke on what it means to take over for their longtime associates.

“It’s just an honor,” he said. “They are two of the amazing people that we’ve gotten a chance to work with. To see what they’ve put into those facilities for all those years, to literally start it and then to continue it, we’re so excited. We’re just really honored.”

With much to still be decided on the station’s future due to FCC approvals, Magnum remains hopeful thanks to help from the Bushlands.

“We want to be really respectful of that process and we’re having conversations on that,” he said. “What they’ve built, what they’ve maintained, I mean, it is amazing, and all of the outpouring of support that they’ve received and people have been so kind to us.”

When reflecting on their time at the station, Rollie was happy with what they accomplished.

“We did what you do in radio, and we’ve had a pretty good run,” he said.

According to both Rollie and Reid Magnum, the station will continue to run as it has for 54 years while awaiting FCC approvals on sale and content.

In the meantime, the station remains where FM means fine music.

