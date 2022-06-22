Advertisement

Wisconsin superintendent’s false imprisonment charges tossed

False imprisonment charges have been dismissed against a northeastern Wisconsin school superintendent accused of illegally detaining some students in a high school bathroom during searches for vaping devices
MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) — False imprisonment charges have been dismissed against a northeastern Wisconsin school superintendent accused of illegally detaining some students in a high school bathroom during searches for vaping devices.

A judge in Oconto County on Tuesday said facts in the criminal complaint against Kelly Casper were insufficient to support the six counts of false imprisonment against her.

“There’s nothing here that would allow me to conclude that there was a lack of consent or the defendant would know there was a lack of consent, or that she would know she did not have lawful authority to confine or restrain,” Judge Marc Hammer said.

Several dozen supporters in the courtroom gallery broke into applause when Hammer announced his decision.

The 52-year-old Casper resigned as Suring School District superintendent effective June 30. She was charged last February with confining six female students who were asked to take off some of their clothes in a school bathroom during the searches Jan. 17 and 18.

Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke determined the searches were lawful. However, he filed the false imprisonment charges, saying the students were illegally confined. The school board placed Casper on paid administrative leave soon after.

“Forget the strip search for a minute, she’s not charged with that,” said Corey Chirafisi, Casper’s attorney. “If she puts them in a room to confine them to do something that she’s allowed to do, which is search because of reasonable suspicion, I think we’re done.”

Hammer said the district attorney can refile the charges or file new ones.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors who diagnosed him with a one-in-a-million condition.
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for a missing 55-year-old man...
Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake enters second day
A 46-year-old man was found dead in a ditch in the Town of Clear Creek on June 16.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Chippewa Falls Police take man into custody after chase Monday

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin election investigator appeals contempt order
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Wisconsin elections head not concerned about intimidation
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the state legislature to return for a special session regarding the...
Evers signs order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin