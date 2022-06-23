Advertisement

1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 128 near 770th Avenue in Spring Valley, Wis. in Spring Lake Township.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Wednesday evening.

According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 128 near 770th Avenue in Spring Valley, Wis. in Spring Lake Township.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release a 17-year-old man from New Richmond, Wis. was driving a motorcycle northbound on Highway 128, when he lost control while negotiating a curve and slid into a guardrail.

The 17-year-old was taken from the scene by Life Link III to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were the Elmwood Fire Department, Elmwood Area Ambulance Service, Spring Valley Fire Department, Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and Life Link III Helicopter.

