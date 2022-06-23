Advertisement

Blue Ox Music Festival kicks off Thursday

The festival runs through Saturday night, with acts beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and...
The festival runs through Saturday night, with acts beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Blue Ox Music Festival is underway in the Town of union in Eau Claire County.

Blue Ox Music Festival takes place at The Pines Music Park.

The weekend of bluegrass, roots, and americana music started at 4:15 p.m. The festival runs through Saturday night, with acts beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For those who can’t make it to the festival, a full live stream of the event can be found on the Blue Ox Music Festival YouTube channel.

More information about the Blue Ox Music Festival is available on their website including ticket information and line up information.

