Advertisement

Blue Ox Music Festival starting Thursday, road closure to direct traffic

The Blue Ox Music Festival is being held at the Pines Music Park on Crescent Avenue through...
The Blue Ox Music Festival is being held at the Pines Music Park on Crescent Avenue through Saturday.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Ox Music Festival starts Thursday, and a road in Eau Claire County will be closed to help direct traffic.

According to a media release by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, beginning Thursday at 6:00 a.m., Crescent Avenue between North Town Hall Road and Eagle Lane will be closed.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says the road will re-open at 10:00 p.m.

The Blue Ox Music Festival is being held at the Pines Music Park on Crescent Avenue through Saturday.

More information about the Blue Ox Music Festival is available on their website including ticket information and line up information.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors who diagnosed him with a one-in-a-million condition.
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for a missing 55-year-old man...
Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake ends
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Philip R. Novak
Suspect in custody in Eau Claire County homicide investigation

Latest News

A Neenah student was barred from wearing this shirt to school.
Appeals court rules in favor of students banned from wearing gun shirts to school
After 54 years, the Bushland family is selling WCFW radio station to Magnum Media
WCFW FM station sold to Magnum Media
WCFW FM Sold to Magnum Media
WCFW FM Sold to Magnum Media
Fentanyl Test Strips
Fentanyl Test Strips Come to La Crosse Co.