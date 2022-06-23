Blue Ox Music Festival starting Thursday, road closure to direct traffic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Ox Music Festival starts Thursday, and a road in Eau Claire County will be closed to help direct traffic.

According to a media release by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, beginning Thursday at 6:00 a.m., Crescent Avenue between North Town Hall Road and Eagle Lane will be closed.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says the road will re-open at 10:00 p.m.

The Blue Ox Music Festival is being held at the Pines Music Park on Crescent Avenue through Saturday.

More information about the Blue Ox Music Festival is available on their website including ticket information and line up information.

