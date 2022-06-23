Cumberland man guilty of murder sentenced in Barron County Court

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man guilty of felony murder is sentenced in Barron County Court Thursday.

Court records show 22-year-old Clayton Lauritsen of Cumberland, Wis. was found guilty due to guilty plea of felony murder in Feb. of 2022.

Lauritsen was charged and found guilty in the death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson.

He is sentenced to 15 years in prison, 9 months jail with credit for time served, and 10 years extended supervision.

In Dec. of 2020 officials received a 9-1-1 call in Barron saying someone had been shot. Lauritsen later identified himself as the shooter.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened after a chase involving Robertson’s roommate.

The roommate said he was being chased by Lauritsen and another man. The shooting happened when Robertson confronted them near his home in Barron.

