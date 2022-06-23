Advertisement

Cumberland man guilty of murder sentenced in Barron County Court

22-year-old Clayton Lauritsen of Cumberland, Wis. was found guilty due to guilty plea of felony...
22-year-old Clayton Lauritsen of Cumberland, Wis. was found guilty due to guilty plea of felony murder in Feb. of 2022.(MGN Image)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man guilty of felony murder is sentenced in Barron County Court Thursday.

Court records show 22-year-old Clayton Lauritsen of Cumberland, Wis. was found guilty due to guilty plea of felony murder in Feb. of 2022.

Lauritsen was charged and found guilty in the death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson.

He is sentenced to 15 years in prison, 9 months jail with credit for time served, and 10 years extended supervision.

In Dec. of 2020 officials received a 9-1-1 call in Barron saying someone had been shot. Lauritsen later identified himself as the shooter.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened after a chase involving Robertson’s roommate.

The roommate said he was being chased by Lauritsen and another man. The shooting happened when Robertson confronted them near his home in Barron.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Philip R. Novak
Suspect in custody in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has found a missing 55-year-old man who is believed to...
Missing boater on Red Cedar Lake found, search ends
Both people died from gunshot wounds, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said.
2 people found dead in rural Vernon County identified
According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-94 in St. Croix County

Latest News

35th Country Fest Begins in Chippewa Co.
35th Country Fest Begins in Chippewa Co.
The sale is Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the...
Eau Claire County Humane Association Thrift Sale
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/23/22)
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
Loaded Baked Potato Salad (6/23/22)