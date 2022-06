ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

The 7th Annual Badger Classic presented by CTech will be held June 24-26 at Rock Falls Raceway.

Joshua’s Camp is the official charity partner.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at Rock Ralls Raceway events. The grand prize is $5,000.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.