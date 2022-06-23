Eau Claire County Humane Association Thrift Sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Pet lovers looking to save money, and support animals in need are in luck this weekend.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association is having its annual Thrift Sale Friday and Saturday.

The pet shelter has more than two U-Haul trailers filled with items ready to sell from toys to pet supplies. All the items for sale were donated to the Eau Claire County Humane Association during the last year. Money raised during the thrift sale goes to help the animals in ECCHA’s care.

The sale is Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.