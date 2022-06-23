Farmers gather for 52nd annual Farmer Appreciation Dinner

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Farmers were recognized Wednesday for the important role they play in our economy.

In honor of June Dairy Month, the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd annual Farmer Appreciation Dinner at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

This was the first in-person dinner since 2019. Due to the pandemic, the last two dinners were drive-thru events.

Attendees say the Farmer Appreciation Dinner is something they look forward to every year.

“I grew up coming to this event. I live just down the road in Tilden, we have a dairy farm, actually. So I always love coming, celebrating dairy month, getting a root beer float and seeing people that I wouldn’t always get to see during the year. So this is just an awesome event,” Julia Nunes, 74th Alice in Dairyland, said.

Each farmer attending the dinner had a hand in the meal, ranging from farm fresh chicken to ice cream.

