Advertisement

Farmers gather for 52nd annual Farmer Appreciation Dinner

In honor of June Dairy Month, the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd...
In honor of June Dairy Month, the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd annual Farmer Appreciation Dinner at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Farmers were recognized Wednesday for the important role they play in our economy.

In honor of June Dairy Month, the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd annual Farmer Appreciation Dinner at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

This was the first in-person dinner since 2019. Due to the pandemic, the last two dinners were drive-thru events.

Attendees say the Farmer Appreciation Dinner is something they look forward to every year.

“I grew up coming to this event. I live just down the road in Tilden, we have a dairy farm, actually. So I always love coming, celebrating dairy month, getting a root beer float and seeing people that I wouldn’t always get to see during the year. So this is just an awesome event,” Julia Nunes, 74th Alice in Dairyland, said.

Each farmer attending the dinner had a hand in the meal, ranging from farm fresh chicken to ice cream.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors who diagnosed him with a one-in-a-million condition.
Eau Claire baseball coach thanks doctors for one in a million diagnosis
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for a missing 55-year-old man...
Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake ends
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Philip R. Novak
Suspect in custody in Eau Claire County homicide investigation

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Mazie and Osmund
Your Voice, Your Vote
INTERVIEW: Marquette poll finds close Senate, governor’s races
Results of Marquette University Law School poll on the Republican race for governor
INTERVIEW: Marquette poll shows close races for Senate, governor
The Blue Ox Music Festival is being held at the Pines Music Park on Crescent Avenue through...
Blue Ox Music Festival starting Thursday, road closure to direct traffic