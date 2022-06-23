INTERVIEW: Marquette poll finds close Senate, governor’s races

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The August 9 primary in Wisconsin is now just less than 7 weeks away and both major state races are close.

In the latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday afternoon, Tim Michels leads in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Michels received support from 27 percent of respondents, with Rebecca Kleefisch one point back. Kevin Nicholson and Timothy Ramthun are lagging far behind.

In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes leads Alex Lasry by 4 points. Sarah Godlewski and Tom Nelson both improved their showings in this poll but remain far behind the frontrunners.

The good news for all candidates is the number of undecided voters: 36 percent in the Senate race, 32 percent in the governor’s race.

“Campaigns have been running for a long time, but a lot of voters are tuning in now or will tune in next month to these things,” poll director Charles Franklin said, “and so it is not unusual for this high of a percentage to be undecided in the races. But the fact that there are a third of the voting in both primaries still on the table, that leaves an opportunity for all of the candidates to try to pick up some of that.”

Watch the full interview with Franklin in the video above.

