Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for loaded baked potato salad.

INGREDIENTS

3 lbs red potatoes cut into 1-inch pieces

kosher salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

12 oz bacon cooked until crisp and coarsely chopped

2 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

½ tsp sweet paprika

¼ cup green onions thinly sliced

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the potatoes in a large stock pot and cover with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, cover and cook until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a knife, about 10 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander, rinse under cold water and set aside while you make the dressing.

Stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, garlic powder and onion powder in a large bowl. Add the potatoes and gently toss until coated. Gently fold in the bacons and cheese, reserving ¼ cup of each for garnish. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with the paprika, green onions and reserved bacon and cheese.

