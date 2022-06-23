Loaded Baked Potato Salad
WI Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for loaded baked potato salad.
INGREDIENTS
3 lbs red potatoes cut into 1-inch pieces
kosher salt and black pepper to taste
1 cup sour cream
½ cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
12 oz bacon cooked until crisp and coarsely chopped
2 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
½ tsp sweet paprika
¼ cup green onions thinly sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
Place the potatoes in a large stock pot and cover with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, cover and cook until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a knife, about 10 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander, rinse under cold water and set aside while you make the dressing.
Stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, garlic powder and onion powder in a large bowl. Add the potatoes and gently toss until coated. Gently fold in the bacons and cheese, reserving ¼ cup of each for garnish. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with the paprika, green onions and reserved bacon and cheese.
