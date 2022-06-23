Officials identify man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are identifying the man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake after a man was reported to have gone missing Sunday evening.

The body of 55-year-old Mitchell Farrell of Prescott was found Wednesday by law enforcement and members of Bruce’s Legacy, a non-profit water search and rescue organization from Black River Falls.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that Farrell was the only person aboard a Sea-Doo boat, which was found on the shore of Red Cedar Lake in Barron County on Monday. The reason Farrell went into the water has not been determined. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Barron County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The three-day search began on the northern and eastern parts of the lake, which is located less than 10 miles northeast of Rice Lake. Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the search, using the Loch Lamond Beach Club east of the lake as a command post during the search.

Assisting the search and recovery efforts were the DNR, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Shell Lake Fire Department, Loch Lamond Beach Club, Bruce’s Legacy, K-9 Emergency Response Team, 4:19 Outdoors, Ed’s Pit Stop, Bear Tracks Bar and Grill, a citizen who volunteered their airplane and many boaters and fisherman who aided in search efforts.

