Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on June 28 to live in Eau Claire County.

27-year-old Joshua Weichert will live on the 3100 block of Garner Street in Eau Claire beginning June 28, according to the Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Weichert’s release from prison includes extended supervision for five years through July 2027. As a condition of his release, Weichert must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to possess pornography, use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children.

Weichert pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, possession of child pornography and threatening to injure or accuse someone of a crime in March of 2019 in Eau Claire County. Weichert was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision in July of 2019. A second sexual assault charge, one count of child sexual exploitation by filming, one additional count of possession of child pornography, and four counts of posting or publishing a depiction of a person without consent were all dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

