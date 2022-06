EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Northwoods League baseball action as the first place Eau Claire Express take on the St. Cloud Rox. In the CRBL, the Cavaliers play host to the Beef River Bullfrogs. Plus, we hear from Johnny Davis’ high school coach Todd Fergot on the eve of the NBA Draft.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.