WAGNER TAILS: Mazie and Osmund

BARRON AND LA CROSSE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a cat who gets along with other cats, meet Mazie.

This three-year-old is available for adoption at Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County. Volunteers at CCC say Mazie can be shy at first, but her personality comes out when it’s time to play.

Besides other cats, Mazie also likes children, but dogs are a question mark since she isn’t around them at CCC. Don’t be surprised if you find her sitting up high, she likes having a good view, but she’ll quickly hop down for a chance to enjoy some treats. Click HERE for the adoption form. You can call (715) 736-2287 or email for more information.

Osmund is described as a sweet cat who adores head scratches. This five-year-old does take time to adjust to new surroundings, but once he warms up staff members at the Coulee Region Humane Society say he’ll be begging for affection and snuggles.

Osmund has previously lived with cats and with a dog, so he should do fine in a home with other calm pets. Bird watching and taking long naps are two of his favorite activities, and he hopes to find the perfect home for both soon. Click HERE for the adoption application. You can call 608-781-4014 for more information.

