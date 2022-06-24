Advertisement

35th Country Fest begins in Chippewa County

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Chippewa Co., Wis. (WEAU) - Roughly 90,000 fans are expected to attend Country Fest this weekend, which kicked off three days of performances Thursday afternoon.

The music festival, now in its 35th year, is a chance to gather with friends, eat, drink and enjoy live music.

This year features plenty of improvements including a bigger Budweiser stage, merchandise store and better gravel roads. Organizers say there are plenty of improvements and surprises in store this year.

For some in attendance, these three days hold a lot of sentimental value.

“When you come up here, you meet all kinds of different people from different states,” said Jeanette Tongen, a longtime attendee. “Even in the campground, you meet a lot of different people. It’s fun to meet new people. We plan this year after year. We have had the same campsite for probably the last 15 years.”

“The fans are what have made this festival what it is, right? We listen to them, they give us feedback, we give them an experience,” said Wade Asher, Country Fest general manager. “They literally are what have created this festival, we’re just honored to host it.”

Thursday night’s headliner was Lee Brice. Friday’s headliner is Florida Georgia Line and Saturday is Jason Aldean. General admission tickets are still on sale at the gate.

