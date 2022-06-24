Advertisement

Antique car ‘race’ stops in Chippewa Falls

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Antique cars “raced” through the streets of Chippewa Falls Friday.

The city is a stop on this year’s “Hemmings Motor News Great Race.”

Known as the world’s premier old car rally, it brought 120 classic cars to Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls. Organizers say the stop in Western Wisconsin is part of a larger nine-day, 2,300-mile journey from Rhode Island to South Dakota.

Those who helped bring the event to Chippewa Falls see it as a way to show off the community.

“Welcoming this type of race to downtown Chippewa Falls sets us apart, puts us on the map for people who haven’t seen us before and, obviously, it’s a beautiful day to be welcoming all of these cars,” Jackie Boos, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Organizers say race participants came from across the U.S. and the globe including Japan, England, Australia, Germany and Canada.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
A boat used by Bruce's Legacy of Black River Falls, Wis. in water search and recovery efforts.
Officials identify man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake
(File)
1 person killed in Chippewa County crash
Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Lane at a hearing for the 14-year-old suspect in the murder of...
Court hearing set for September 1 in Lily Peters homicide case
Joshua Weichert
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Antique Car "Race" Stops In Chippewa Falls
Antique Car "Race" Stops In Chippewa Falls (6/24/22)
"Garding" Against Cancer Golf Outing
"Garding" Against Cancer Golf Outing (6/24/22)
Preliminary Hearing Set For Peters Case
Preliminary Hearing Set For Peters Case (6/24/22)
Wisconsin Advocates React To SCOTUS Decision
Wisconsin Advocates React To SCOTUS Decision (6/24/22)