Antique car ‘race’ stops in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Antique cars “raced” through the streets of Chippewa Falls Friday.

The city is a stop on this year’s “Hemmings Motor News Great Race.”

Known as the world’s premier old car rally, it brought 120 classic cars to Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls. Organizers say the stop in Western Wisconsin is part of a larger nine-day, 2,300-mile journey from Rhode Island to South Dakota.

Those who helped bring the event to Chippewa Falls see it as a way to show off the community.

“Welcoming this type of race to downtown Chippewa Falls sets us apart, puts us on the map for people who haven’t seen us before and, obviously, it’s a beautiful day to be welcoming all of these cars,” Jackie Boos, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Organizers say race participants came from across the U.S. and the globe including Japan, England, Australia, Germany and Canada.

