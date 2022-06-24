Chippewa Valley flag football teams take part in inaugural Green Bay Packers NFL FLAG regional

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four flag football teams from the Chippewa Valley are taking part in the inaugural Green Bay Packers NFL FLAG Regional this weekend.

The games will be played on the Packers’ practice fields at the Don Hutson Center and Ray Nitschke Field with rosters made up of children ages 17 years and under.

The winners of each division will receive an entry to the 2023 NFL FLAG Championships at the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas and a $5,500 donation towards each team’s travel. Teams from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio are taking part in the Green Bay event.

The coach for one of the Chippewa Valley-area teams believes this will be a lifelong memory for his players.

“This is the first time, I believe, that kids at this age level and are from here are playing in a national tournament,” Bobby Diaz, Northwest Wisconsin Champions coach, said. “I don’t think they know that yet until they get here.”

The national tournament is held in February on the same weekend as the Pro Bowl. The Packers plan to host a regional event moving forward.

On Friday, attendees can enjoy entertainment and fireworks in the Titletown District and at Lambeau Field, as well as an on-field skills challenge. The tournament begins Saturday morning on the Packers’ practice fields with round-robin play before transitioning into single-elimination bracket play in the afternoon.

Age divisions for the event include 8 and under, 8 and under recreational, 10 and under, 10 and under girls, 10 and under recreational, 12 and under, 12 and under girls, 12 and under recreational, 14 and under, 14 and under girls and 17 and under girls.

To learn more about the NFL FLAG tournament in Green Bay, you can visit the Packers’ website.

