Eau Claire Area School District President discusses results from recent referendum survey

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District conducted a survey at the end of this past school year for a possible referendum in this fall’s November election. ECASD School Board President, Dr. Tim Nordin sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with WEAU’s Bob Gallaher to discuss the results of that survey.

Earlier in June, WEAU ran a story talking about the greatest need for renovations was at South Middle School, which was originally part of a 2016 referendum. Other buildings that need renovations include Meadowview Elementary, Putnam Heights Elementary and both North and Memorial High schools.

Nordin says “strong public schools are directly linked to the well-being of our community,” 91% of participants said they agreed or strongly agreed with more than 60 % said they trust the school district to do what is best for the students.

Coming out of the pandemic, Nordin adds mental health in schools for students and teachers is a priority and funding for those needs would be included in a referendum.

A final decision on the referendum needs to be made by the Eau Claire school board the end of August to be on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.