Advertisement

Eau Claire Area School District President discusses results from recent referendum survey

ECASD school board president discusses results from possible referendum survey
ECASD school board president discusses results from possible referendum survey(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District conducted a survey at the end of this past school year for a possible referendum in this fall’s November election. ECASD School Board President, Dr. Tim Nordin sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with WEAU’s Bob Gallaher to discuss the results of that survey.

Earlier in June, WEAU ran a story talking about the greatest need for renovations was at South Middle School, which was originally part of a 2016 referendum. Other buildings that need renovations include Meadowview Elementary, Putnam Heights Elementary and both North and Memorial High schools.

Nordin says “strong public schools are directly linked to the well-being of our community,” 91% of participants said they agreed or strongly agreed with more than 60 % said they trust the school district to do what is best for the students.

Coming out of the pandemic, Nordin adds mental health in schools for students and teachers is a priority and funding for those needs would be included in a referendum.

A final decision on the referendum needs to be made by the Eau Claire school board the end of August to be on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat used by Bruce's Legacy of Black River Falls, Wis. in water search and recovery efforts.
Officials identify man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
Joshua Weichert
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County
According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18...
1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name

Latest News

Eau Claire Area school district president discusses results from recent referendum
Eau Claire Area school district president discusses results from recent referendum
Four flag football teams from the Chippewa Valley are taking part in an NFL FLAG event in Green...
Chippewa Valley flag football teams take part in inaugural Green Bay Packers NFL FLAG regional
Four flag football teams from the Chippewa Valley are taking part in an NFL FLAG event in Green...
Chippewa Valley teams to take part in NFL FLAG event in Green Bay
Skywarn 13 Weather - 6/24/22