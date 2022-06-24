Golfers gather for 2nd annual Garding Against Cancer golf outing fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -People were swinging for a cause Friday at the second annual Garding Against Cancer golf outing fundraiser.

86 golfers played for a crowd at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire. A silent auction also took place. Money raised from the event is going to the Garding Against Cancer nonprofit organization.

Led by Wisconsin Basketball Coach Greg Gard and his wife Michelle, “Garding Against Cancer” provides support for cancer research across the state.

Organizers say the golf outing is about more than just providing financial support for cancer patients.

“Certainly we just want to make people kind of aware that there’s cancer, you know, going on in our world. If you’ve got it going on in your family, please take time to spend time with your family members. The bottom line is we may have the disease, but we’re still human beings,” Golf Outing Organizer, Bob Lesniewski, said.

Last year, the golf outing raised $17,000 for cancer research. This year, Garding Against Cancer hopes to raise $40,000.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.