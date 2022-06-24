Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse releasing video game to raise money for defamation lawsuits against media

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a...
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.(FOX6 News Milwaukee via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kyle Rittenhouse says he is releasing a new video game to raise money to pay for defamation lawsuits against the media.

Rittenhouse, 19, was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.

On Thursday, he announced his new game called “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot” which allows players to shoot “fake news turkeys.”

“Play as Kyle Rittenhouse to destroy fake news turkeys in a simple point n’ shoot game for all ages to enjoy!” the game’s website reads.

The game is not yet available, although he is encouraging his fans to pre-order it for $9.99.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat used by Bruce's Legacy of Black River Falls, Wis. in water search and recovery efforts.
Officials identify man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
Joshua Weichert
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County
According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18...
1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans' rights and...
Pelosi: 'Radical Supreme Court'
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
Dozens of protesters gather in the Wisconsin state Capitol rotunda in Madison, Wis. Wednesday,...
Despite 1849 law, Wisconsin abortion status expected to end up in the courts